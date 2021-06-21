Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.71. 1,861,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,639. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

