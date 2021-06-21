TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$21,490.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.40 per share, with a total value of C$21,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at C$50,962.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$0.28 on Monday, hitting C$64.26. 418,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,199. The stock has a market cap of C$62.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.48. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.13.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

