TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading 7% Higher

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 215,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,582,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $118,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $134,428,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

