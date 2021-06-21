Tellor Price Reaches $35.19 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.19 or 0.00109494 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $60.36 million and approximately $54.14 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00690525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080949 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,796,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,715,389 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

