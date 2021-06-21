Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $63.24 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Tellor has a total market cap of $60.62 million and approximately $63.24 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $35.32 or 0.00107774 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00055336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.25 or 0.00650668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,797,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,716,336 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

