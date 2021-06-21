Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 10.1%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.26. 494,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 15,262,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 844,672 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

