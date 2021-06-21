Teloscoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $546,099.52 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Teloscoin has a total market capitalization of $546,099.52 and approximately $150.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

