Telsey Advisory Group Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $160.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

NKE opened at $128.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

