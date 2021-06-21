TenUp Market Capitalization Reaches $765,462.50 (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market cap of $765,462.50 and $4,478.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001625 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002442 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002056 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 70,664,619 coins and its circulating supply is 17,417,009 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

