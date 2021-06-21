Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.60. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,202. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

