Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

