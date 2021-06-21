Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP traded up $61.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,527.90. 119,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,496. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,198.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

