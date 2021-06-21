Terra Virtua Kolect Hits Market Cap of $21.56 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $21.56 million and $4.96 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

