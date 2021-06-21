Terra Virtua Kolect Hits One Day Volume of $3.80 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00690525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080949 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.