Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Hits $465,955.38

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $465,955.38 and $224.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,627.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.60 or 0.01427900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00371107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000723 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003231 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

