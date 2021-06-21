TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading Down 86.3% Over Last 7 Days

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 84.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $16,694.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.