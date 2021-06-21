Tether (USDT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99.13 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion and $99.13 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00118148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,625.00 or 0.99546414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,471,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,491,895,046 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.