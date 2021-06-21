Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) traded up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 684,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 760,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunomodulator drugs. It develops ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; PLENITUDE to treat advanced uncontrolled cancer pain; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain and fibromyalgia; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

