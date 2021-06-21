Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Tetra Tech worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $116.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.