Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Up 5.7%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.69. 22,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 575,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

