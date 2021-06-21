Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 149,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 109,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVB opened at $206.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Truist downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

