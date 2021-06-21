Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 219,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPW opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

