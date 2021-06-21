Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 13,298 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.14 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

