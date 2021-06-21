TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.73. 115,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,880. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.