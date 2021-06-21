TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of TFI International stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $90.73. 115,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,880. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

