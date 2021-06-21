The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s FY2021 earnings at $16.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $77,730,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

