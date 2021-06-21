The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $970.08

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $970.08, but opened at $997.33. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $981.09, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,222.87.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,124.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,089 shares of company stock valued at $37,850,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

