The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of The Brink’s worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $74.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64 and a beta of 1.56.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

