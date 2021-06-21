The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578,895 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of The Charles Schwab worth $332,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 105.8% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 117,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 173.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 380,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

