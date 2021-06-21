The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CHEF opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 209,761 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 over the last ninety days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

