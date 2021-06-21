The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

CLX stock opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.19. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $172.35 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

