The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00154934 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

