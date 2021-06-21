The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 703,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,188,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35.

In other news, Director Jacques Dessureault bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 307,860 shares in the company, valued at C$98,515.20.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

