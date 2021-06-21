The Honest Company, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Honest in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HNST. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

