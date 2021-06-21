The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,917 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Kraft Heinz worth $34,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

