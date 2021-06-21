The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $596,995.65 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total value of $596,995.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $4.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 482,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

