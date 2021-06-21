The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $3.63. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 245.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $15.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $15.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.23. 45,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

