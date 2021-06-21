The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,385. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $115.04 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $325.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.40.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.