The Progressive Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

PGR opened at $92.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after purchasing an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $995,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.