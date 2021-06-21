The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574,898 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $53,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.30. 6,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.65. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

