The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.38

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.38.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

