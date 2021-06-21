The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.09% of The TJX Companies worth $73,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $777,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

