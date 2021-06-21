The Transfer Token (TTT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.92 or 0.00040767 BTC on major exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $2.47 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,067,843 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

