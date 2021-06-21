The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

TRV traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $148.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,166. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.59.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $931,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

