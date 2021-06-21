The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.19. 200,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,116,959. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.46.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

