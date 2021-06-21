The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

WEGRY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59. The Weir Group has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

