The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Sells C$55,366.08 in Stock

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Director Joseph Arthur Schenk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$55,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,841.52.

Shares of CVE:WED remained flat at $C$2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 47,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,149. The firm has a market cap of C$385.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 33.01, a current ratio of 33.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The Westaim Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.71.

The Westaim (CVE:WED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on The Westaim from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About The Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

