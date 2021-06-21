The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Director Buys $19,991.83 in Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Director Jody L. Keller bought 391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.13 per share, for a total transaction of $19,991.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,823.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The York Water stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.93. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.59 million, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.21. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $52.97.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YORW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The York Water by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The York Water by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

