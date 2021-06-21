THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $44,473.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000890 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

