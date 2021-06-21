Theleme Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 812,296 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 5.5% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $165,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after purchasing an additional 690,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 92,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,578,145. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

